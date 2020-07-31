Tristan Thompson's Latest Pic With "Twin" Daughter True Will Make You Do a Double Take

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
On Friday, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with look-alike daughter True Thompson. With almost identical smiles, the father-daughter duo beamed as they posed for a selfie.
And the resemblance is noticeably uncanny as Tristan even wrote in the caption, "Daddy's Twin."
You can say that again, Tristan!
Several famous friends have since sounded off on the heartwarming picture, including True's mom Khloe Kardashian and aunt Kim Kardashian.
"Twins!!!!!!!! The cutest photo," the Good American mogul declared in the comments.
The KKW Beauty boss made a similar comment, writing, "OMG twins!!!"
Even Tristan's former teammate LeBron James couldn't believe the twinning moment. He added, "My GOODNESS man!!!! Super Twins!!!"
As E! readers may recall, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter into the world in April 2018. While the reality TV star and the NBA athlete are no longer a couple, they make an active effort to co-parent their now 2-year-old.
Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped by Daily Pop and opened up about their co-parenting relationship.
"We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to," the Revenge Body host told E!'s Justin Sylvester.
Although some may struggle to understand Tristan and Khloe's cordial dynamic, the reality TV star noted that it's normal within the Kardashian-Jenner family.
She continued, "I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad they would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together. So, I come from a family that…just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life."
Case in point: Two of Khloe's sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have maintained friendly relationships with the fathers of their respective children.
"You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family," Khloe added. "So, I'm just used to that. I'm sure it's so weird to so many people."
Thankfully, amid co-parenting, both Khloe and Tristan have shared True's many milestones on social media.
You can find toddler True's cutest pics below:
True is growing up before our very eyes!