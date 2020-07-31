RHOP's Ashley Darby Reveals How Her Marriage Is Today After Hitting a "Major Speed Bump"

Ashley Darby knows marriage ain't easy.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and husband Michael Darby have weathered rumors, accusations and lots of drama in their relationship in past seasons of the hit Bravo series, and season 5, which premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m., will test their marriage once again.

The shocking RHOP trailer shows co-star Candiace Dillard reading from her phone, "He was in the room with several strippers," as a photo of Michael flashes across the screen.

"He was asking who he could take to a hotel nearby," Ashley reads from a text message on a phone later.

The preview culminates with Michael tearing up and telling Ashley, "We ended up going back to a hotel."