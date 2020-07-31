Bloody Good Fun: Sink Your Teeth Into These 24 Secrets About The Lost Boys

What's more traumatizing for a teenage boy than having to pack up his life and move to a new town with his brother and newly divorced mom?

Nothing, other than the local gang initiation. Which, in Santa Carla, may just involve drinking blood.

Though we're awash in vampire and other creature-centric entertainment nowadays, when it came out 33 years ago The Lost Boys was one of the earliest movies to update the centuries-old story of fanged immortals lusting for blood in the night for the high school set, taking youth culture classics like Rebel Without a Cause and The Outsiders and adding a dose of Dracula

"It was impossible to see it working," Alex Winter, who played mullet-rocking vampire Marko, recalled his initial reaction to the idea in an interview for the 2019 documentary In Search of Darkness. "Let's take all of these standard rules of vampire lore and let's squeeze them through almost like a big, gaudy '80s teen sex comedy—or sex drama, right? And I was like, 'that's going to not work in spades.'"