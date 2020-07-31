2020 GLAAD Media Awards: See Every Star Celebrating the LGBTQ+ Community

The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards raised a toast to the LGBTQ+ community.

On Thursday, July 30, comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere co-hosted the annual ceremony, which aired virtually due to constraints caused by the pandemic. Nevertheless, celebs like Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union, Cara Delevingne, Lil Nas X, the cast of Pose and so many more were on hand for the celebration of inclusion, acceptance and love.

Among tonight's big winners were Schitt's Creek, Pose and Booksmart.