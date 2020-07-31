Nicole Byer Would Like to Win An Emmy—And She Absolutely Should

What a treat, what a dream.

This week's Emmy nominations included a lot of wonderful surprises, but none quite as delicious as the nod for Nicole Byer. The host of Nailed It (and many, many podcasts) is up for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, alongside big names like RuPaul, Amy Poehler, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and the entire casts of Queer Eye and Shark Tank.

She's also the first Black woman to ever be nominated in the category, a fact she says she found out from Wikipedia.

"I was like, 'I think I'm the first,' and it feels cool," she said with a big laugh. "It feels really f--king cool, to be honest. Also it's just like, God, I think 2008 is the first year they had the category, so it kinda sucks that it took 12 years."