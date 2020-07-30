Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

It was previously alleged that the show's executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, were the individuals accused of workplace misconduct, and not DeGeneres herself. They said in their own statement at the time, "For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us."

This assertion was seemingly confirmed by DeGeneres, who wrote in her letter that "people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am." She added, "That has to stop."

"As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or—worse—disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me," she concluded her letter, adding that she's grateful people felt "safe" enough to come forward with their experiences. "Again, I'm so sorry to anyone who didn't have that experience. If not for COVID, I'd have done this in person, and I can't wait to be back on our stage and see you all then."