Watch Married at First Sight's Ashley and Anthony Reveal They Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The Married at First Sight family is getting even bigger.

E! News can confirm Ashley Petta is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Anthony D'Amico.

"We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact," Ashley shared with E! News ahead of tonight's new episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam. "I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here. I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy but unfortunately that has not been the case."

According to Ashley, "I've been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good. There has been no explanation for the bleeding or any idea when it might stop. From what I am told some women just bleed and everything turns out fine. We are moving forward cautiously optimistic."

That optimism will be seen on tonight's Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam when Ashley reveals to her husband that she is expecting another baby. Fans can see an exclusive sneak peek above.