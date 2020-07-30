Taylor Swift Fan Who Went Weeks Without WiFi Is Finally Listening to Singer's New Album

One Taylor Swift fan has received the surprise of a lifetime.
While it's been almost a week since the Grammy winner dropped her album, folklore, one devoted Swiftie named Delphine is just getting a chance to listen to the singer's new music. It turns out, Delphine has been without her phone and WiFi for the past two weeks, which means she didn't initially hear Swift's announcement about her eighth studio album.
"i've already tweeted about this before but i will be without my phone or any wifi the next two weeks," Delphine wrote to her social media followers on July 18. "if taylor decides to do something big please yell at me in my dm's and don't unfollow me for inactivity xxx."
When Delphine returned to WiFi on Thursday, July 30, she had a lot of new notifications waiting for her. "So i see i went viral while i didn't have my phone [crying face emoji]," she tweeted. "I can't believe miss swift really dropped a wholeass album anyway i'm gonna listen to it now."
Since she was away, Delphine's parents had to send her a letter letting her know about folklore. But now that she's home, she's getting to hear it for the first time!
"I tried listening right after i came home but the attention really shocked me ajdhshs but i've calmed down so now i'll really listen," she told her social media followers.
Delphine went on to give her review of the album, telling followers, "Also guys the LYRICS on this album so far... this is really miss swift at her best huh."
Swift surprised fans last Thursday with the news of her new album.
"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore," the 30-year-old wrote. "Surprise [hug emoji] Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."
"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift continued. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."