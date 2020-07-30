Toni Braxton Speaks Out After Sister Tamar Braxton's Hospitalization

Toni Braxton has broken her silence following Tamar Braxton's hospitalization.
On Wednesday, July 29, the 52-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of her loved ones.
"Family is everything!" Toni captioned the snapshot. "Especially sisters!" Trina Braxton also commented on the photo with a series of heart emojis.
The post came about two weeks after Tamar was hospitalized. A source close to Tamar and her family told E! News the 43-year-old TV star was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefesco, who called 9-1-1. The insider said the two had been staying at The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles "trying to relax and have a bit of a staycation."
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News they received a radio call at around 9:45 p.m. on July 16 for a "medical emergency." The Los Angeles Fire Department also said they received a call at around 9:57 p.m. for an "unconscious female," who was transported to a nearby hospital. Neither department confirmed the identity.
A source told E! News, "Tamar had taken some medication and had been drinking before David found her."
"David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine," the insider said.
In addition, a source told E! News, "Tamar has been actively working on her well-being after going through a series of ups and downs over the last few years," noting it has been "a lengthy process."
"Quarantine has been particularly challenging for Tamar," the insider added, "and has taken its toll on her path to mental wellness."
Tamar's rep told The Blast, which was first to report the news, "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day—more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her."
Just a few days later, a source told E! News Tamar "is awake and communicating" and had "been moved to a new hospital specializing in mental health care."
"Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety," the source told E! News on July 20. "Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult."
David thanked Tamar's fans for their support during this time.
"On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers," he told The Blast last week. "Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people."
He then noted how "this is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression."
"Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment," he told the outlet.
In addition, David continued to ask fans for their prayers.
"Mental health is a common issue, affecting one in five Americans," David told The Blast. "Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar's privacy, and her family's privacy, during this important time of healing."
Just a day before Tamar's hospitalization, WE tv shared the premiere date and preview for Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!. It's since been announced that the docuseries has been pushed back.
"Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade," the network later said in a statement to E! News. "We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."
Tamar and David's YouTube show, "Coupled & Quarantined" was also postponed the day before the hospitalization.
After news of Tamar's hospitalization broke, several celebrities, including Nene Leakes, sent words of support. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also urged her followers to "check on your strong friends."
"Try not to judge so much!" she wrote in part of an Instagram post. "Know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It's really painful. I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength."