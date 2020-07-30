Jessica SimpsonMeghan Markle#WorkoutWednesdaysShop E!VideosPhotos

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo From a Black Designer

In a statement issued by Taylor Swift's team, it was announced they were removing "the" from "the folklore" out of respect for a Black artist and her company

By Cydney Contreras Jul 30, 2020 12:48 AMTags
ControversyTaylor SwiftCelebritiesBlack Lives Matter
Related: Is Taylor Swift's "Folklore" Album About Breaking Up With Joe?

Taylor Swift's team responded to accusations she stole the folklore merch logo from a Black designer.

In a statement issued to Good Morning America on Tuesday, the singer's rep responded to artist Amira Rasool's accusations. "Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word 'the' before 'folklore album' on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern," they stated. "Absolutely no merchandise using 'the' before the words 'folklore album' has been manufactured or sent out."

The statement continued, "In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word 'the' preceding 'folklore album' that they will now receive their order with the design change."

photos
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

Rasool later expressed gratitude on Twitter to Swift and her team for resolving the issue.  She said, "I commend Taylor's team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore's brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Returns Home After Emotional Reunion With Kanye West

2

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

3

9 Must-Have Items for Your Gym Bag Revival

Beth Garrabrant

The owner of The Folklore brand, a company that exclusively sells goods from Africa and the diaspora per its website, expressed her concerns that Swift's merch logo bared striking similarities to her own. She tweeted on July 24, "Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it's one thing to use the name "Folklore," but we're out here stealing Black women's logos too?"

"I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked," she added on Instagram.

After the issue was resolved the next day, Rasool told her thousands of followers that her lawyers were in communication with Taylor's to determine the "necessary next steps to make this situation right." 

Trending Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

2

9 Must-Have Items for Your Gym Bag Revival

3

Kim Kardashian Returns Home After Emotional Reunion With Kanye West

4

Annie Murphy on Emmy Nom and How Alexis Is Winning Quarantine

5

Go Inside Kendall Jenner's Stunning L.A. Home