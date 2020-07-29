9 Must-Have Items for Your Gym Bag Revival

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

‘Hey Siri: Play my favourite workout playlist.'

Whatever your favourite way to exercise is, there's always an excuse to up your gym kit. Treating yourself to a new pair of leggings or supplement to support your training can give you that extra boost to get up in the morning or hit the studio after work.

If you're short on ideas to mix up your workout routine, why not try our new IGTV series #WorkoutWednesdays with Peaches Pilates? From total body tone-ups to boxing and Pilates, all you need is 20 minutes and free floorspace to sweat it out.

From leggings that won't let you down, to new kicks for floorwork and protein snacks for post-workout, we've got your covered with nine different ways to update your gym bag.