9 Must-Have Items for Your Gym Bag Revival

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
‘Hey Siri: Play my favourite workout playlist.'
Whatever your favourite way to exercise is, there's always an excuse to up your gym kit. Treating yourself to a new pair of leggings or supplement to support your training can give you that extra boost to get up in the morning or hit the studio after work.
If you're short on ideas to mix up your workout routine, why not try our new IGTV series #WorkoutWednesdays with Peaches Pilates? From total body tone-ups to boxing and Pilates, all you need is 20 minutes and free floorspace to sweat it out.
From leggings that won't let you down, to new kicks for floorwork and protein snacks for post-workout, we've got your covered with nine different ways to update your gym bag.
Melrose Health MCT Oil
Supercharge your workout with the supplement that supports the mind and body for optimum performance. "MCTs provide an easily used fuel source for both the brain and body and help increase the amount of energy and fat utilised overall and during exercise when compared to standard dietary fats," says Dr. Cliff Harvey.
"Even relatively small amounts of MCTs (as little as 6g - a little over a teaspoon) added to a carb drink increase time to exhaustion during exercise when compared to carbs alone."
You'll also see potential benefits to sleep, gut-health, and overall satiety, and the light, coconutty taste is a breeze to add into your daily routine.
STAXBest Black 7/8 Tights
Say hello to your new LBL (little black leggings). Upgrade your go-to pair for squats, yoga or training with these high-waisted, super stretch tights guaranteed not to ‘show through' under pressure.
Made with an ultra-comfortable blend of nylon and spandex, these 7/8s won't dig or pinch while you're breaking a sweat. Grab a few pairs and complete your workout wardrobe!
PUMA RS-2K The Unity Collection Sneakers
Stand out in a (socially distanced) crowd in these bright trainers for a cause. As part of the Unity collection, PUMA is committed to donating $200,000 USD to the U.N. COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
"As a brand and with our athletes and ambassadors, we are one team, united in sport, together for good. During these unparalleled times, we need to be united – because we know that we are much stronger together than apart," says Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing. Have fun with retro colours and chunky soles to compliment your outfit from gym to brunch.
Gaiam Yoga Mat Tote Bag
For the times when you want to carry more than just your yoga bag, sling this lightweight, spacious tote over your shoulder. The perfect length for carrying a mat, towel, water bottle and other essentials, it features magnetic closures for easy access, and outside pockets for hair elastics.
The cotton fabric is easy to clean, completed with an embroidered pattern. Namaste!
REC GEN Patch Exo Tri-Tone Jacket
New kid on the block REC GEN is coming in strong when it comes to functional but flattering design. With fabric infused with progressive antibacterial and performance enhancing technologies, REC GEN Founder Luke Scott says "We're proud to launch with a collection that showcases our design ethos and considered approach to activewear, accounting for every detail."
We love the Exo Jacket to throw on for those cold morning trips to the gym – just look at the possibilities for those pockets!
Saski Dusty Pink Sports Bra
Founded by fitfluencer Tammy Hembrow and loved by the likes of JLo, the original Saski line delivers both comfort and performance.
Keep your tatas in place with the extra support of removable padding and stretchy, nylon-elastane fabric. This delicate, dusty blush pink sports bra is available in body inclusive sizes XS – XL, and the super stretchy scoop neck fits flat under any tank or top. A must-have.
Nutorious Protein Almonds - Caramel Choc & Sea Salt
Treat yourself post-workout with the snack that's both delicious and protein-packed for quick recovery.
With only approx. 2g of naturally occurring sugars per serve, and a whopping 25g of protein, these delectable bites of caramel crunch quash any chocolate bar cravings. Pop some of these tasty little nuts in your bag next time you head off for a guilt-free treat.
Solo the Staple Under Wraps Bodysuit
Forget winching your top down halfway through your downward-facing dog: Solo has you covered. Move effortlessly through your routine with a figure-hugging, form-flattering bodysuit which moves moisture away from the body for a comfortable session.
Flaunt your best assets with a plunging v-neck front and cross-over back – it's retro styling done right.
On a fitness kick? Check out these Workout from Home Essentials that are now back in stock on Amazon!