Too Cute! Kim Kardashian Posts New Photo of "Besties" Psalm West & True Thompson

Cousins really do make the best of friends.
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable snapshot of her and husband Kanye West's youngest child, Psalm West, alongside his cousin who's just one year older, True Thompson!
Making the photo of Psalm and Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter even sweeter is what Kim wrote as the caption of the post: "These two are besties."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also added their names and a heart emoji.
Khloe, who welcomed True in April 2018 with her ex Tristan Thompson, clearly found the picture as charming as Kim did.
"Awwwwwww our babies!!!!!!!!!" she wrote on the KKW Beauty owner's post.
Kim and Khloe's little sis Kylie Jenner also shared the pair some love by commenting a heart eyes emoji, while Tristan added two heart emojis. As E! readers surely know, the NBA player and Good American founder work together to co-parent True, whether they're together or not!
In the photo, Psalm is looking more grown up than ever as he stands(!) alongside True. Just last month, Kim revealed that the little brother of North West (7), Saint West (4) and Chicago West (2), hit a huge milestone: he started walking!
She made the announcement with two heartwarming images of her and Psalm.
Hopefully True can help her little cousin master his new skill!
Scroll through the below photo gallery to see more of Psalm West's cutest pics.
These snapshots are truly too cute for words!