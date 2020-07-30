New Mom Malika Haqq Gives an Update on Baby Ace Amid Quarantine

Some quality mother-son time.
During an exclusive chat with E! News, Malika Haqq gave an update on her 4-month old son, named Ace Flores, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the mother of one, she has taken this time of self-isolation to build "beautiful memories" with her little one.
"I have found that quarantine is obviously quite different for everyone," Khloe Kardashian's best friend told E! "Although I was always going to take a maternity leave, for like, you know, the first three months, four months of Ace's life, I'm such a workaholic, it actually allowed me to just spend time with my son and not pay all that much attention to all of the outside noise."
As E! readers may recall, Haqq and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis welcomed little Ace into the world on March 14. Following the birth, most of the country shut down due to coronavirus.
Although Haqq noted that it "has kind of sucked" to not have friends around, she happily reported that her family is doing well.
"So quarantine, although it has been stressful and weird to not always have friends around and, you know, pictures and memories of your friend's kids with your babies, that has kind of sucked for me," she continued. "But other than that, like, I'm really thankful that my son is healthy. I'm really thankful that my family is healthy, and I have all these very fond and beautiful memories with my son."
Thankfully, Haqq has seen plenty of twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, who joined the new mom for an interview with E! News about the Sky High anniversary. Per Haqq McCray, it's "very hard" for her to stay away from her twin and has had sleepovers with the new mother-son duo.
However, with children of her own with husband Bobby McCray, she's had to juggle helping Malika with her own responsibilities at home.
Haqq McCray quipped, "Having my kids at home and having them school, you know, do school from home, kind of throw [sic] a wrench in all my plans to kind of really always be in Malika's face and her business."
Apparently, the McCrays pulled their kids out of school to learn at home prior to everything shutting down.
"We just kinda saw things turning, you know, awry and made a family decision to keep them home," she explained. "And it's just, it's been rough on them, but children are really resilient. I'm thankful for that because they are comfortable with their family and we try to keep them as busy as we can, you know?"
Most recently, the Haqq twins have enjoyed "family Sundays" with their whole clan.
Family first!