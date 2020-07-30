New Mom Malika Haqq Gives an Update on Baby Ace Amid Quarantine

Some quality mother-son time.

During an exclusive chat with E! News, Malika Haqq gave an update on her 4-month old son, named Ace Flores, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the mother of one, she has taken this time of self-isolation to build "beautiful memories" with her little one.

"I have found that quarantine is obviously quite different for everyone," Khloe Kardashian's best friend told E! "Although I was always going to take a maternity leave, for like, you know, the first three months, four months of Ace's life, I'm such a workaholic, it actually allowed me to just spend time with my son and not pay all that much attention to all of the outside noise."

As E! readers may recall, Haqq and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis welcomed little Ace into the world on March 14. Following the birth, most of the country shut down due to coronavirus.

Although Haqq noted that it "has kind of sucked" to not have friends around, she happily reported that her family is doing well.