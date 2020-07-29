Why Garth Brooks Just Pulled Out of the Running for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards

Garth Brooks wants to give fellow country music superstars a chance to shine.

On Wednesday, July 29, Brooks told reporters in a Zoom press conference that he's removing himself from contention for the Entertainer of the Year honor for all future CMA Awards. Brooks has taken home the award a record-breaking seven times—most recently in 2019, and previously in 2017, 2016, 1998, 1997, 1992 and 1991.

According to the "Friends in Low Places" singer, he decided to pull out of the running after the Country Music Association said they could not grant him Entertainer of the Year Emeritus status.

Referencing last year's win, Brooks explained, "There was one tweet in there that really stuck in my head. It said, 'Hey man. This guy. Why doesn't he step down?' 100 percent agreed. The last thing I want to do is seem ungrateful, to the CMAs and everybody who has voted for us. We are officially pulling ourselves out. It's time for somebody else to hold that award and know what that feels like, because they're all out there busting their butts."