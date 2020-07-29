Why Meghan Markle's Necklace Reportedly Got Her in Trouble With the Palace

Meghan Markle's sense of style is often praised by royal admirers and fashionistas. However, there was one accessory that reportedly resulted in a bit of blowback.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand spilled the royal tea in their new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

Back in 2016, when Meghan was still in the early stages of her relationship with Prince Harry, photographers spotted her wearing a special piece of jewelry. It was a gold Maya Brenner necklace that was reportedly valued at $240 and featured the letters "H" and "M" on the chain. Not only are these the couple's initials, but Meghan would also later reveal she calls Harry "H."

While some may have found the item sweet, Scobie and Durand reported the necklace resulted in criticism from palace aides.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images—and new headlines," the two wrote in the book, per an extract published by People.