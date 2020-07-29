Go Inside Jeffree Star's $4 Million Barbie-Inspired Mansion

Proceed with caution if pink is not your color.

YouTuber and beauty mogul Jeffree Star has listed his mansion he once described as his "Barbie dream house" in Calabasas, Calif., Variety reports.

Priced at $3.6 million, the property includes close to 6,800 square feet of living space including six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. But there is something very important you should know. Almost every room inside the house is painted pink!

From the two-story entry foyer to the master bedroom, bubble-gum pink walls surround the space. Once you step outside, however, it's a whole new world with a spacious lot filled with a grassy lawn and BBQ center.

Unfortunately, a swimming pool is not included for those hot summer months. However, the property is located in a gated community and close to the beaches of Malibu.

Back in December 2019, Jeffree and his boyfriend Nathan Schwandt dropped over $14.6 million on a mega-mansion in the A-list community of Hidden Hills.