Meghan Markle's Battle to Protect Friends' Privacy Continues in New Court Hearing

The fight to protect the identities of Meghan Markle's friends wages on.

In the Duchess of Sussex's ongoing lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, over the outlet's publishing of excerpts from a private letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, a second conflict has emerged over the names of friends who participated in a People article in 2019. The magazine described the friends, who requested anonymity, as women "who form an essential part of Meghan's inner circle." As one "longtime friend and former costar" summarized, they wanted to "stand up against the global bullying we are seeing and speak the truth about our friend." Markle's representatives have previously denied that she was involved with the article.

Earlier this month, the duchess filed an application to stop Associated Newspapers from publicly naming the five women. In a witness statement penned by Markle and obtained by E! News, she claimed Associated Newspapers was threatening to publish the names. "These five women are not on trial, and nor am I," she wrote. "The publisher of the Mail on Sunday is the one on trial. It is this publisher that acted unlawfully and is attempting to evade accountability; to create a circus and distract from the point of this case—that the Mail on Sunday unlawfully published my private letter."

She concluded her statement with, "I respectfully ask the court to treat this legal matter with the sensitivity it deserves, and to prevent the publisher of the Mail on Sunday from breaking precedent and abusing the legal process by identifying these anonymous individuals—a privilege that these newspapers in fact rely upon to protect their own unnamed sources."

On Wednesday, July 29, the matter was raised before Mr Justice Warby during a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Though Markle nor Prince Harry attended, Justin Rushbrooke QC addressed the court on behalf of Markle to argue the application.