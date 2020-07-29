Watch Naomi Campbell Respond to Anna Wintour's Comments on Vogue's Lack of Diversity

Naomi Campbell sees change ahead.

As once one of the only Black supermodels, the runway icon has spoken out publicly for years about racism in the fashion industry and the need for diversity and representation. Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Anna Wintour, the decades-long Editor in Chief of Vogue, addressed staff in a June memo and acknowledged her own professional shortcomings.

"I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators," she wrote. "We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes."

Wintour further addressed that there are "too few" Black employees at the magazine. "It can't be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue," she wrote.

While appearing remotely on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday, Campbell was asked for her reaction to Wintour's statement regarding Black creatives.

"I think things are about to change, don't you?" she told Andy Cohen. "Things are about to change."