Watch Naomi Campbell Respond to Anna Wintour's Comments on Vogue's Lack of Diversity

Naomi Campbell sees change ahead.
As once one of the only Black supermodels, the runway icon has spoken out publicly for years about racism in the fashion industry and the need for diversity and representation. Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Anna Wintour, the decades-long Editor in Chief of Vogue, addressed staff in a June memo and acknowledged her own professional shortcomings.
"I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators," she wrote. "We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes."
Wintour further addressed that there are "too few" Black employees at the magazine. "It can't be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue," she wrote.
While appearing remotely on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday, Campbell was asked for her reaction to Wintour's statement regarding Black creatives.
"I think things are about to change, don't you?" she told Andy Cohen. "Things are about to change."
While the star did not comment further on Wintour's message, she did set the record straight on her experience with tokenism in the industry.
"Everyone used to think that you liked being the token Black person in the room," Campbell said. "It's absolutely the opposite. I never did."
The supermodel then issued a call for change. "It needs to change from the board room to the seat. It needs to go right from the top through," she urged. "I've been saying this for years, and so I'm truly grateful and happy finally this is happening."
However, Campbell also acknowledged, "The way that it's had to come out, for people to lose their lives, it's very sad and my condolences to each and every one of those victims…parents of those people that have gone."
Still, as she echoed, "This had to happen. This change had to happen."
