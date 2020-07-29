How to Watch the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

While it may look different than what was originally planned, the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards promises to be as impressive as ever.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization was forced to pull the plug on plans for the annual ceremony this spring. At the time, late-night TV star Lilly Singh had signed on to host the New York-based celebration.
However, amid the postponement, a new host, performers and special guests were named for the now virtual event on Thursday, Jul. 30. Not to mention, amid the call for more diversity and inclusion within the media industry, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis highlighted how the nominees list features several powerful stories about LGBTQ+ people of color.
"Among this year's nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change," Ellis said in a statement. "As this year's Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important."
The awards show, which will now be hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, will feature special performances and several notable guests.
You can find out all the important information regarding the show below!
When is the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards?
The show will take place this Thursday, Jul. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.
Where can I watch?
The event will stream on GLAAD's Facebook and YouTube on Thursday and will later air on Logo on Monday, Aug. 3, both at 8 p.m. ET.
Who is performing?
A special performance by Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle will take place during the show. Singer and actor Ben Platt and singer and activist Shea Diamond are also slated to perform.
Who are the special guests?
The following special guests have been confirmed by the organization: Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, WWE superstar Sonya Deville, Beanie Feldstein, Jonica T. Gibbs, Dan Levy, Lil Nas X, Rachel Maddow, Ryan O'Connell, Dolly Parton, Peppermint, the cast and producers of Pose, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Olivia Wilde and activist Raquel Willis.
Other confirmed special guests include superstar Demi Lovato, Jennifer Garner, Lilly Singh, Charli XCX, Kandi Burruss, Theo Germaine, August Getty, Gigi Gorgeous Getty and Nats Getty, Harvey Guillén and Darryl Stephens.
Who is nominated?
Popular shows like Euphoria, Killing Eve, Sex Education, Schitt's Creek, Vida, Superstore and more are up for awards.
Films such as Downton Abbey, Rocketman, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Judy and others are nominated.
As for musical artists, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, King Princess, Young M.A and more are up for Outstanding Music Artist.
You can check out the full list of nominees here.
What are you looking forward to most? Be sure to let us know!