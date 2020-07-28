Here comes the bride!

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Amelia Spencer, is engaged to Greg Mallett, her boyfriend of 11 years. The real estate guru popped the question to his longtime love in South Africa on July 22. He announced the happy news on his personal Instagram, writing, "So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn't be happier and I love you with all my heart @emiliaspencer."

Though Amelia's Instagram account is private, many noticed that the 28-year-old replied to her beau's announcement. "I couldn't love you more. happiest day of my life!" she wrote.

Congratulations are already pouring in for the future bride and groom, with Lady Amelia's family welcoming Greg with open arms.