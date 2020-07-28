Fred Willard Receives Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Modern Family Role

Gone, but not forgotten.
It's been 2 months since Hollywood lost beloved comedian and actor Fred Willard. However, the late performer has since nabbed his 5th Emmy nomination.
Specifically, the Best in Show actor earned a posthumous nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Modern Family. As fans of the show may recall, Willard played Ty Burrell's character's father.
This is Willard's 2nd Emmy nomination for this Modern Family role as he was previously nominated in this category in 2010. Between 2003 and 2005, Willard earned back-to-back nominations in this category for his work on Everybody Loves Raymond.
Following the nomination news, the official Twitter for Modern Family wrote, "Honoring Fred Willard on his posthumous #Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. #ModernFamily"
Willard's family responded to this tweet by writing on the late actor's account, "Our family is very excited! Thank you!"
Others nominated in this category include Adam Driver for Saturday Night Live, Luke Kirby for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Eddie Murphy for Saturday Night Live, Dev Patel for Modern Love and Brad Pitt for Saturday Night Live.
The legendary comic actor died of natural causes on May 15. He was 86 years old.
"My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," Willard's daughter Hope said in a statement shared with E! News.
She added, "We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."
Amid news of Willard's passing, many notable names—including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Christina Applegate, Jimmy Kimmel, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis and more—took to social media to pay tribute to him.
Modern Family, which ran for 11 seasons, scored two additional nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Gail Mancuso and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.
The now-wrapped comedy has won 22 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series on 5 occasions.
The 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.
For the complete nominees list, click here!