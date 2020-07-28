Leslie Jones Deserves an Award After Announcing 2020 Emmy Nominations

And the winner for Outstanding Emmy Nominations Announcer goes to...
Earlier this morning, pop culture fans watched Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Laverne Cox and Tatiana Maslany reveal this year's nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards.
While shows like Dead to Me, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and Schitt's Creek deserve plenty of recognition for their big nominations, social media can't seem to get enough of Leslie.
The Saturday Night Live alumna had the honor of announcing several categories, including Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series. Let's just say the comedian had a lot of enthusiasm.
When revealing the nominees, Leslie couldn't help but share her thoughts on some of the shows she was announcing.
"Dead to Me, I love that show," she shared before letting out a giant scream for The Good Place. And after announcing The Kominsky Method was nominated, she asked out loud, "Did I say that right?!"
Reading the Best Drama nominations was no different as she screamed The Handmaid's Tale before adding, "I love that show."
And another special moment was when Leslie revealed to Laverne that she is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her appearance in Orange Is the New Black.
"I would snatch that wig off girl. Don't snatch your wig. Don't do that," Leslie joked. Congratulations Laverne! Congratulations baby! You did it!"
While it may have been too much energy for some waking up on the West Coast at 8:30 a.m., many on Twitter gave Leslie rave reviews.
"Leslie Jones' energy is the mood I need today," one user wrote. Another viewer added, "Leslie Jones announcing the Emmy Noms would be exactly how I announce them, freaking out over every show I love LMAO."
Earlier this year, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host of the 2020 Emmys, which will be held virtually because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," Jimmy said in a statement back in June.
And for those who wish Leslie was hosting after today's nominations ceremony, there is some good news. The comedian is expected to host and executive produce ABC's revival of Supermarket Sweep. In other words, there's more enthusiasm to come.