RHOP's Karen Huger Sounds Off on Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard's Fight

Karen Huger is weighing in on Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's feud for the first time.

As Bravo fans know, the RHOP season 5 trailer previews a major fight between Samuels and Dillard that left their RHOP co-stars shocked and stunned (both women took legal action against each other in November 2019, but all charges have since been dismissed).

"This season has a lot of drama as you can imagine. The trailer will not disappoint you all," Huger tells E! News exclusively ahead of this Sunday's RHOP premiere on Bravo.

"Lemme put it this way: two wrongs never make a right," Huger says of the on-camera fight to come this season. "That altercation was a powerful moment, it had repercussions on all of the ladies. But what I believe about us and I think the viewers will agree is that we're able to work through it because we have authentic friendships and relationships that are strong enough, I believe, to carry us through."