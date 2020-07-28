WorkoutWednesdays: Peaches Pilates Reveal Their Program and Tips On Exercising In Iso

Supplied/Peaches Pilates

At Peaches you offer a range of classes from Pilates, boxing, weight training, HIIT, yoga and more. If you could take one class, what would be your favorite?

Bec: I would have to say boxing because it's my favorite form of exercise but all of our classes no matter what they are, lead back to the Pilates principle.

Tori: For me, it's the OG Peaches Pilates class. It's that total body toning and its such a big part of working out in my experience. When I first started the practice, it was about ridding my body of pain. But as Bec mentioned, all our classes have the Pilates principles weaved into them, which is really nice.

What are the emotional and physical benefits of Pilates?

Bec: Where do we even start? Obviously, the physical benefit comes from injury prevention. We like to think of it as ‘prehab' rather than ‘rehab' and I'm a massive case study for that. I've trained most of my life but was I doing the right type of training for my body? No, I wasn't. This was how I came into Pilates.

Training the wrong or right way for you also goes hand in hand with your mental and emotional health because when you are training all the time but becoming injured for most of it, you can be quite hard on yourself. I was putting so much of my time into training, but I just wasn't getting the results I wanted back. Then I started Pilates and the physical and emotional state of my just counteract each other for me, anyway.

Tori: Definitely! And as we know science has told us that exercise has benefits for physical and mental health that are through the charts. It's really the one pill that if you could bottle it and prescribe it to everyone, you would.

When it comes to Pilates, there has been a lot of studies on the benefits of mental health and I think that's because there's a real quieting of the mind. Because you're doing so much at one time, there's no time to think about anything else like your ‘to do' list or the bad week at work you've had, because it's time to focus on your form and quiet your mind.

Bec: It's also the consistency of the type of training because you're not hammering and smashing your body. When you're doing high impact training 24/7 its hard to be consistent. And from that come fluctuation and mood changes because one minute you're peaking with endorphins and the next you're fatigued and run down.