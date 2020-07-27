Prepare to Be Spooked by Unique Vintage's Halloween Collection!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We know. We know! "I'ts July," you're saying. "It's way too early for Halloween!" But is it? We're a blink away from August, and the witching hour will be here before you know it... so we recommend preparing with Unique Vintage's Halloween Collection!
Whatever your flavor, be it spooky or kooky, this collection has a fashionable piece to meet your needs. There's subtly stunning swing dresses decorated with skeletons, striped cigarette pants that'll make you want to dance along to "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," and even a cozy sweater that'll help you transition into fall in batty style. And really, when you love a holiday the say some people love Halloween, is it ever too early to get started?
So get ready for The Great Pumpkin (or Night of the Living Dead, whichever) and shop some of our fave finds below!
Unique Vintage Black Cat Print Face Mask
Okay, so this may not be the kind of mask you had in mind for this Halloween, but considering it's now a must, you might as well be on holiday trend! With little ivory kitty faces peeking out of the black cotton backdrop, this mask not only has comfy elastic ear loops, but it also has an inner pocket for a filter. And if you're superstitious about black cats, there are other options including a sequined pumpkin, orange and black stripes, bats and more.
Unique Vintage Black & Grey Bats Open Long Cardigan
Nothing says "fall" like a nice cozy cardigan, but if you want to say "Halloween," you need one with bats. This one is perfect, with a dark black knit featuring a grey bat pattern. And it's in a cozy dad style, with an open front and side pockets for mini Snickers bars and Smarties. It's also available in plus size, if that's your preference.
Unique Vintage Plus Size Retro Cream Halloween Print Rose Swing Dress
You could get away with wearing this cute swing dress pretty much any time of year, with its reasonably subtle print and retro styling. But get a little closer, and you'll see why it's perfect for Halloween with spooky cats, skeletons, bats and pumpkins scattered throughout. It's made of cotton, features a wide waistband cinched with a back zip and comes in size S to 5X.
Unique Vintage Black Tulle & Orange Pumpkin Sequin Swing Skirt
Consider this skirt vintage, but with a twist! It's swing-style skirt with an elastic-banded waist to give you that hourglass look, but there's a black sheer mesh overlay that twinkles with orange sequined jack-o-lanterns. It's definitely a statement-maker, especially if you pair it with a pair of classic t-strap heels.
Beetlejuice x Unique Vintage Plus Size Black & White Stripe Rizzo Cigarette Pants
Channel the ghost with the most (babe) in these cigarette pants, made of stretchy fabric that'll hug your curves in black and white stripes. With a high waist that slims and elongates in conjunction with the skinny-leg style, you'll very much look the part as you prepare to marry Lydia Deetz. They come in standard sizing, too, and they're part of an overall Beetlejuice fashion collaboration!
Unique Vintage Orange Leatherette Pumpkin Jack O Lantern Crossbody Purse
Whether you need a stylish bag to stash all your treats, or maybe something to hide some tricks, this crossbody purse will suit both those needs. It's crafted of orange leatherette and features a sparkly glitter face on one side, with a full-on glitter-o-lantern on the other side. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap, in case you score too many treats (or tricks)!
Unique Vintage Candy Corn T-Strap Charisse Heels
In The Great Candy Corn Debate, we fall into the "It's super gross" camp. But as fashion? We love it. The Halloween collection features a variety of candy corn options, but we are particularly enamored with these leatherette candy-corned t-strap d'Orsay-style shoes. With a 2.5-inch lift and cushioned insole, you'll be able to dance the Monster Mash all night long.
