How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pulled Off Their Secret Romance for 6 Months

The writers of the new book Finding Freedom, out August 11, are revealing how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept the early days of their relationship a complete secret from the rest of the world.

By now it's common knowledge that the Prince and Suits star were introduced by a mutual friend at the exclusive SoHo House in London. But details of that first meeting are scant—until now.

Royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand share in their book the various details of their meet-cute.

On their first date, a source said Harry and Meghan particularly bonded over their "passions for wanting to make change for good," with Harry detailing his work on the African continent. Meghan is reported to have said this was a matter of importance they "connected on" right off the bat.

As Meghan previously stated in their engagement interview with the BBC, they made plans that same night to meet again for dinner the next day. Knowing secrecy was of the utmost importance, they used a staff entrance to escape notice, as they would for much of their dates in those early months.