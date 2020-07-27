Loni Love Sounds Off on Tamera Mowry's Departure From The Real

A sad, but understandable goodbye.

Tamera Mowry recently announced that she's leaving The Real after seven years, and on today's Daily Pop, the actress and TV personality's co-host Loni Love shared how she feels about the news.

"It's bittersweet," Loni told E!'s Justin Sylvester after joking that she was going to "kidnap" her fellow daytime talk show host so she couldn't leave. "But the thing is that Tamera wants to move on and do other things."

"So when she told me, I'm, you know, 100 percent in support of that," Loni added.

Like Tamera, the 49-year-old comedian has starred on The Real since it first launched in 2013. And boy, does she have stories to share! As Loni told Justin on Daily Pop, her new book, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To, details all of her "Hollywood shenanigans."

Though the memoir contains a number of revelations, Loni explained that so far, readers have been most surprised to learn about her life pre-fame.