A Sexual Ice Cream Fetish Stumps Captain Lee & Stephanie Beatriz on Celeb Call Center

A dairy disaster.

Celebrity Call Center is back with two brand new episodes tonight on E!, and we've got a sneak peek of some of the madness to come.

In the clip, Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach gets a call from Arthur in August, Georgia, who is in a bit of a sticky situation with his girlfriend of a few months.

More specifically, as Arthur explains, "she has [an] ice cream fetish."

"She loves strawberry ice cream rubbed all over her body during sex," he adds. "I've been putting it off because I'm lactose intolerant."

And before Captain Lee or any of his fellow celebs—Stephanie Beatriz, Johnny Weir and Vivica A. Fox—can suggest a non-dairy ice cream, Arthur shuts that idea down: "I have no interest in vegan ice cream; none of that vegan stuff. I'm a meat eater."

Lee appears to be, understandably so, at a loss for words. When he does respond, he tells Arthur, "You're right, you do have a problem."