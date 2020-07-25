Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead at 88

Hollywood has lost a star.
Regis Philbin has sadly died, People confirmed on Saturday afternoon. The legendary television host passed away on Friday, July 24, at the age of 88.
"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement shared with the publication.
"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the family's statement continued. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."
Fans first fell in love with Regis in 1988 when he began co-hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.
The two co-hosted the daytime show for decades, but after 15 years, Kathie Lee decided to move on. Regis, however, found himself on the show with a new co-host and show title.
In 2001, the live show re-branded as Live! with Regis and Kelly. Regis co-hosted with actress Kelly Ripa until he finally decided to depart in 2011.
Regis was also known as the host for the insanely popular game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? He also hosted the first season of America's Got Talent and served as a recurring co-host on Rachael Ray's show, among countless other series.
Throughout his decades-long career, the television host won many awards, including two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host for Live! in 2001 and in 2011. He also took home a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
In 2008, he earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmy Awards.
Regis also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
At this time it's unclear if a public memorial service will be held in his honor. E! News has reached out to the late host's representatives for comment, but have yet to receive a response.