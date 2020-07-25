These Wild Celebrity Wax Figures Will Make You Do a Double Take

Few things are quite as bewildering as a wax figure.

Ever since Marie Tussaud put her first creation on display back in 1835, these oddities have kept us enraptured. Lost somewhere in the uncanny valley, the immobile interpretations of our favorite celebrities and public figures are, at best, just lifelike enough to have us gaze in wonder. And at worst? Well, let's just say that there's a reason the horror film House of Wax exists. When these babies go wrong, they really go wrong.

With 26 locations across the globe, Madame Tussauds has been unveiling wax figures of stars for years now, offering fans everywhere an opportunity to get up close and personal with famous people they'd otherwise never be able to get anywhere near. And based off what some of these fans do when posing for photos with certain figures, that's probably a good thing. (Don't believe us? Look no further than the pics taken with Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" video replica.)