Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Vanessa Morgan is going to be a mom!

On Friday afternoon, the Riverdale star surprised fans on Instagram by announcing she is pregnant and expecting her first child.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news," she shared on social media. "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed…We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

Vanessa continued, "I can't believe how much growth & strength you've already given me as your mom. It's like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing."