Demi Lovato Reflects on Her "Miracle Day" 2 Years After Overdose

Demi Lovato is celebrating her "miracle day" and all that she's been gifted in life.
This Friday marks two years since the singer was rushed to the hospital for an accidental overdose in July 2018. She spent two weeks in the hospital, after which she completed three months of treatment at a mental health facility.
In a message posted to her Instagram, Demi describes it as being a "terrible" experience, but says she's grateful for the doctors at Cedars Sinai who "saved" her life.
Demi shares, "My life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one."
The 27-year-old is now sober and has worked to overcome her eating disorder.
"I never thought this feeling was possible," she continues.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer adds that this gratitude isn't just because she "fell in love," before adding "although that didn't hurt."
"[It's] because over the past two years I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security," Demi writes. "Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself."
She shares her belief that "you can't fully love another without loving yourself first."
Aside from her hard work, Demi credits God for "this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times."
She goes on to thank her family, friends and fans for "always supporting me and respecting this journey.'
The bride-to-be also posted a video of herself closing her eyes while listening to "Only Exception" by Paramore, a clip she said her fiancé Max Ehrich took on the drive to the beach where he would propose.
A source previously told E! News the singer and actor are a "perfect match."
"They had a very deep connection from the moment they met that was different and unlike anything they had ever felt before," the source shared. "They just click on every level. When you know you know and this is one of those cases."
In addition, the source noted Max is "very supportive of her sobriety."