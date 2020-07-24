Paris Hilton Says She's "Finally" Found Her Home in Boyfriend Carter Reum

Home is where the heart is.

While we may be in the middle of a sizzling summer, Paris Hilton decided to take fans back to a cooler time on her Instagram this week.

In a social media post from Thursday afternoon, the businesswoman shared a throwback photo with boyfriend Carter Reum that quickly reminded pop culture followers that these two are stronger than ever.

"For the two of us, home isn't a place. It's a person. And we're finally home," she wrote on Instagram while enjoying a getaway to Yellowstone Club in Montana.

Paris sported a leopard print one-piece swimsuit while Carter wore light blue swim trunks for the photo that has everyone saying, "That's hot!"

"I love u two," Tana Mongeau wrote in the comments section. Dorothy Wang added, "She is sliving and giving!" The trip also included Courtney Reum and other close friends who loved a poolside picture in the mountains.