Rozalia Russian Reveals What’s in the Next Drop of Her Sold-Out Loungewear Collection

Supplied/Apparel by Rozalia

We've seen loungewear become our everyday uniform since lockdown. Do you think there's a place to loungewear post-COVID?

Definitely. I think our whole human behavior has changed; think about the way that now we carry sanitizer around everywhere. Here in Melbourne, we're in dire straits. So the overall activity in Melbourne is that everyone is constantly applying hand sanitizers, now they've made wearing masks compulsory. In terms of the way as humans we've changed our behavior across the way we socialized, I think it's translated to the way that we dress as well.

Even before we went through a second lockdown, when we were able to go out to restaurants, when you looked around, everyone was wearing sneakers. No one really put on a pair of heels, it was a very casual look. So look, I definitely think there is going to be a place for loungewear, as long as the weather is cool enough?

In the way that I've designed my pieces as well, you can wear the tracksuit pants with a blazer, you can wear it with an oversized coat, or I sometimes wear mine with my Chanel two-strap sandals. It's just about playing around, playing with pieces and just mixing in some everyday basics that you already have in your wardrobe.

Oh, I like that. I hope that loungewear sticks around. I'm very happy in my comfies!

I know! Once you go comfort, it's hard to go back.