Taylor Swift Drops "Cardigan" Music Video and New Album Folklore: Watch and Listen Now

Are you ready for it, Swifties?

Taylor Swift has officially dropped her eighth studio album, Folklore, just hours after announcing its existence. Along with the release of the album, T. Swift released a music video for one of her new songs, "Cardigan," which she wrote and directed. As the Grammy winner previously told her fans, "The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling."

And for those wondering what inspired "Cardigan", Swift already explained the meaning during a Q&A. "The song is about a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark," she said.

Early Thursday, July 23, Swift took to social media to surprise fans with Folklore. Along with a series of photos showing the 30-year-old star in the woods, she shared with her followers, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen." And that was her new album.