Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestShop E!VideosPhotos

From Cute Kid to Dream's Dad, Relive Rob Kardashian's Journey Through Pictures

By Alyssa Ray Jul 24, 2020 7:00 AMTags
Kardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe KardashianRob Kardashian
RETURNS SEPTEMBER
Related: Rob Kardashian Stuns Fans in New Pics

Keeping Up With Rob.

On Thursday, Rob Kardashian had fans in a tizzy after he changed his profile picture on Instagram to one of himself shirtless on the beach. At first, many assumed the snapshot was from his recent beach outing with sister Kendall Jenner. In actuality, it's an image he uploaded back in 2015.

Nonetheless, Rob has certainly become more comfortable being in the public eye as he's been sharing more photos of himself and his life. At the end of June, Rob took to Instagram to share photos of himself from sister Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday bash.

The Arthur George sock designer also popped up in a photo with Khloe and Malika Haqq after ringing in the Fourth of July together.

Earlier this year, an E! News source shared that Rob "wants 2020 to be his best year and to finally get healthy."

And it appears that sister Khloe is his biggest supporter. Last week on Daily Pop, Khloe told E!'s own Justin Sylvester all about her brother's recent reemergence on social media.

photos
Growing Up Kardashian: Khloe Kardashian

"Him and I have always been so incredibly close," Khloe said at the time. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him."

She continued, "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Returns to Filming KUWTK With Khloe and Tristan

2

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage Stands

3
Exclusive

Rozalia Russian Reveals Next Sure-To-Sell-Out Loungewear Pieces

photos
Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

In honor of Rob's latest social media activity, relive his life through pictures!

Related: Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Dream

Now the moment you've been waiting for, Rob's journey from cute kid to father of daughter Dream:

Instagram
The Youngest Kardashian

Kris Jenner welcomes her only son and youngest child with Robert George Kardashian, named Robert Arthur Kardashian, on St. Patrick's Day in 1987.

instagram
Twinning With Dad

Robert and Rob couldn't look more alike in this throwback snap.

Instagram
Big Smiles

A bleach-blonde Rob smiles from ear-to-ear for a photo with sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram
Best Friends & Siblings

As you can see from this vintage pic, Rob and sister Khloe Kardashian have always been close.

Instagram
Inseparable Siblings

Rob and Khloe pose for another sibling snap

Twitter
Tropical Fun

Rob enjoys crystal clear water while abroad.

Celebuzz
Disney With the Family

Rob keeps his shades on for a family photo with Minnie Mouse!

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Family Night Out

Rob joins mom Kris, sisters Kim and Khloe on the red carpet at the Kardashian Charity Knock Out at the Commerce Casino in November 2009.

GSI Media
Hiking Buddies

The reality TV star joins sister Khloe and her then-husband Lamar Odom for a hike in September 2010.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Sin City Squad

For Kim's birthday in 2010, siblings Rob, Khloe and Kourtney hit up the TAO Nightclub with the birthday girl in Las Vegas.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Supportive Sister

Khloe supports brother Rob at the 2011 BBVA NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles, Calif.

Twitter
Young Love

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum plants a kiss on then-girlfriend Rita Ora.

Twitter
Cute Couple

Rob receives a sweet touch from Rita in this black-and-white photo.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Businessman Rob

The youngest Kardashian launches his new sock line, Arthur George at Neiman Marcus in 2012.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Solo Shot

Rob beams with pride in this solo shot from his Arthur George launch at Neiman Marcus.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Birthday Fun

Rob rings in sister Kendall Jenner's 17th birthday at an ice skating rink.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Rob and sister Kim hit the red carpet at the World's Most Beautiful magazine launch event at Drai's Hollywood in August 2011.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for E!
Work Event

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians siblings attend the E! 2012 Upfront in New York City.

Courtesy: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for CIROC
New Year's Eve Rob

The Arthur George founder poses for a picture on New Year's Eve 2012.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Birthday Boy

Rob rings in his 26th birthday at the 1 OAK Nightclub at the Mirage in March 2013.

Instagram
Beachside Snack

Rob enjoys a pulled pork sandwich in Malibu in this #tbt from 2015.

Instagram
Nap Time

Khloe and Rob catch some Zzzs in this Instagram photo.

E!
Mother-Son Moment

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch smiles bright as she bonds with her only son.

Snapchat
Bonding With Kylie

Kylie and Rob spend some quality time together.

Instagram
Rob & Chyna

After 3 months of dating, Rob and Blac Chyna announce their engagement on April 5, 2016.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Date Night

Following their engagement, Rob and Chyna step out for the latter's birthday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood on May 10, 2016.

MTPhotographers
Baby on Board

In May 2016, Rob and Chyna announce they're expecting a baby together.

E!
It's a Girl

The twosome reveal they are having a little girl in September 2016.

Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Baby Dream

Rob and Chyna welcome daughter Dream Kardashian on November 10, 2016.

Instagram
Kisses for Dream

Rob shows love to his infant daughter Dream.

photos
View More Photos From Rob Kardashian Through the Years

Fans are certainly happy to see Rob back in action!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Returns to Filming KUWTK With Khloe and Tristan

2

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage Stands

3
Exclusive

Rozalia Russian Reveals Next Sure-To-Sell-Out Loungewear Pieces

4

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Rob Lowe's Wife Taught Her How to Give a Blow Job

5

Priscilla Presley Speaks Out About Grandson Benjamin Keough's Death