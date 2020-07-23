Kim Kardashian Returns to Filming KUWTK With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

As they say in Hollywood, the show must go on.
The same day she opened up publicly about Kanye West's mental health, Kim Kardashian was spotted by paparazzi on Wednesday filming for her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to pictures published by The Daily Mail, Kim, sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were all photographed outside along with a crew member filming.
"Kim, Khloe and Tristan spent the afternoon filming at a house in Malibu," one source told E! News. "The mood was very light and fun. You would not know there was anything going on with Kim by the looks of things. She had a big smile on her face and was laughing with Khloe...Kim was very professional and focused."
However, according to a second source, "Kim only put on a happy face when the cameras were on her to be professional, but when cameras were off of her, she clearly had a lot on her mind and was on her phone a lot clearly dealing with family matters at home."
Those matters won't be featured on television. "Kanye's mental health and what she is dealing with currently at home is completely off limits and none of that is being filmed for the show," the second source noted. "Kim is being very protective of what information is being shared with the public to protect her children and her family and will not allow it to be used as a storyline for her show."
Meanwhile, all seemed to be well between exes and friendly co-parents Khloe and Tristan. "Tristan was also in a good mood and was flirty with Khloe," the first source described. "He had a big grin and kept coming over to her. He was very friendly to all of the crew and happy to be there. There didn't seem to be any tension in the air at all. They all got along great and were having a conversation that made them laugh."
The second source added, "As for Khloe and Tristan, they have become close friends since COVID. Tristan has taken advantage of the time to really be there for their daughter and their co-parenting relationship is in a healthy place."
Late Tuesday night, West took to social media to fire off a string of tweets, which have since been deleted, including one in which he wrote, "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me." The rapper also tweeted, "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform.'"
"Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog," Kanye went on to write. "Kim was out of line." Mill has seemingly spoken out about West's claim, calling it a lie.
The following day, Kim spoke out publicly about West's behavior and addressed his bipolar disorder diagnosis.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she said in a statement shared to social media. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."
The mom of four continued, "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."
While Kardashian and their children remain in Calif., West was seen on Wednesday running errands with Damon Dash in Kody, Wyo. According to an eyewitness, the Grammy winner visited a bank and a nearby Walmart.
"He hasn't seen the kids in a week," a source told E! News. "Kim has been trying to fly to Wyoming to get Kanye help and he is refusing it. She wants to help him and has been trying for over a month now. Kanye's behavior has progressively gotten worse."
"It is very bad between them right now and Kim feels defeated and helpless," the source shared. "Kanye doesn't think he needs help. He has many friends who have been checking in on him."