100% Pure's Semi-Annual Sale Has Clean Beauty Faves Up to 70% Off!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's no secret that we're big fans of 100% Pure, and if you've been wondering what the big deal is, now's the time to discover for yourself: 100% Pure just launched their Semi-Annual Sale with up to 70% off some self-care favorites!
Whether you're in the market for a vomumizing shampoo or a little something to help detox in the tub, or you need some new lotion to nourish dry, chapped skin, 100% Pure has a formula for that, and it's totally plant-based and cruelty free. Better yet, they're effective, so you know you're not wasting your money.
Pretty much everything they offer is amazing, but we've picked out a few of our faves and shared them down below. Shop away and get ready to find some new faves!
100% Pure Eucalyptus Sea Therapy Bath
Bath salts are amazing on their own for detoxifying your body and softening your skin. But these ones are extra special thanks to the inclusion of eucalyptus and peppermint, which not only smell awesome, but also refresh your system, stimulate circulation and help ease congestion.
100% Pure Pro-Vitamin B5 Smoothing Hair Serum
Give your hair some extra help in the nourishing department with this lightweight serum, with amazingly effective ingredients including pro-vitamin B5 to add shine and reduce split ends. Your hair will feel softer, smoother and more manageable, with less frizz and flyaways, too.
100% Pure Mango Butter Soap
If you have sensitive skin and regular soap leaves you feeling like you just washed with sandpaper, this soap may be the answer to your prayers. Its ingredient listing includes shea butter, olive oil and coconut oil, which not only cleanse your skin, but moisturize it and help it stay soft.
100% Pure Kelp & Mint Volumizing Shampoo
It may sound like an odd combo, but this kelp and mint shampoo is actually ideal. The mint is delightfully invigorating for your scalp, while kelp thickens and strengthens. Meanwhile, seaweed collagen adds shine, and the overall formula is hydrating to give your hair bounce and body.
100% Pure French Lavender Nourishing Body Cream
This body cream is nothing short of amazing (we have the eucalyptus flavor). It's luxuriously thick, but sinks into your skin like a dream to leave nothing behind but softness, and a little bit of scent. It's also enriched with potent anti-aging vitamins, energizing green coffee, and brightening vitamin C.
100% Pure Coconut Hand Buttercream
Cocoa, avocado and shea butters combine to create this non-greasy hand cream that will instantly solve the issue of dry, over-sanitized hands. The formula is also fortified with anti-aging vitamins and super fruit antioxidants to help give you soft, supple skin.
100% Pure Everywhere Body Stick SPF 30
Wherever you need a little SPF, this stick is there to help protect you. It offers broad spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB protection that's safe for all skin types. Plus, it's fragrance free and non-comedogenic.
Looking for more beauty deals? Lookfantastic is having a flash sale, with 50% off the Elemis Double Cleanse! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!