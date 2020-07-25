Love & Basketball: Inside the Romances NBA Stars Are Missing While in the Bubble

Life in the NBA bubble—it's been providing us with a steady source of amusement since earlier this month when Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid walked into the Orlando facility clad in a full hazmat suit. (Which, respect.)

Quarantined from the rest of the world in one of three Disney World resorts with some 300 fellow athletes, plus coaching staff and bemused reporters, the whole operation is basically a "basketball camp for millionaires," as USA Today put it, the NBA's biggest star likening it to his days playing competitive basketball as a kid. "When I was growing up, you had AAU days, and once the AAU season is over you go back to your respective cities," LeBron James explained, "and then AAU season starts back up again that next spring and it's like you never left."

Though, we'd argue this is a bit more akin to college.