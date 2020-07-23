Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Is On: 5 Fashion Deals We're Snapping Up Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The sale to end all sales is happening now: Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale has officially started, offering an extra 25% off clearance items for a total savings of up to 75% off!
There's a ton of incredible deals on everything you can think of for women, men, home, and even kids... but we're zeroing in on the fashion deals. From cute summery frocks to comfy platform shoes to fancy watches at a fraction of the price, there's so much to choose from that it's hard to not put everything in our cart!
But this sale doesn't last forever, and all the good deals are going fast, so shop while you can! We've shared some of our favorite steals and deals below to get you started. Enjoy!
Nanette by Nanette Lepore Floral Sleeveless Shirt Dress
Embrace summer florals in this cute sleeveless shirt dress, with a spread collar and sash tie waist. It's fully lined, so you won't have to worry about anyone seeing anything they shouldn't. It's the perfect dress for a pair of casual sandals and maybe a wide-brimmed hat.
Vervet by Flying Monkey Laguna Distressed Crop Skinny Jeans
You can never have too many pairs of jeans, especially ones that are as comfy as these ones are. They feature a zip fly and five-pocket design with a distressed finish, and they hit perfectly at the ankle for a slightly cropped silhouette.
Sam Edelman Ranger Platform Sandal
Grab these platform slip-ons in either black or brown, and you'll never regret it. They're the perfect versatile shoe, working as well with jeans and pants as they do with skirts and dresses. And at this price, you can afford to get a pair in each color.
BaubleBar Eloriah Set of 2 Earrings
Make your ears sparkle with not one, but two pairs of earrings featuring gleaming stones encircled by a blingy border. They have a vintagey feel, but still offer a modern chicness that'll make 'em work with whatever you want to pair them with. And the posts are surgical steel, so they're friendly to those with allergens.
Versus Women's Elmont Swarovski Crystal Accent Bracelet Watch
Speaking of bling, this watch offers just a hint of it with Swarovski crystals dotting the face, perfectly accenting the stainless steel bracelet and ensuring you'll get compliments every time you wear it. Plus, it's water resistant.
If you're in the market for a new laptop, there's some great deals happening for back to school season! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!