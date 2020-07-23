Demi Lovato Is Engaged: Look Back at Her Whirlwind Romance With Max Ehrich

Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato: The 27-year-old singer is engaged to Max Ehrich!
The "Confident" star announced the happy news via Instagram Wednesday night. The two-time Grammy nominee posted photos of what appeared to be a beachside proposal and gave fans their first look at her diamond ring.
"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner'—something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," Lovato began. "To me it made perfect sense. And today, that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."
Addressing her fiancé she wrote, "@maxehrich—I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."
Lovato then wrote she's "honored to accept" his "hand in marriage."
"I love you more than a caption could express, but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you," she continued. "I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"
The 29-year-old actor shared some sweet words about his leading lady, too.
"Ahhhh! You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," Ehrich wrote via his Instagram account. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some."
The Young and the Restless star then added, "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here's to forever baby ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu. I'm so excited. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world, and I couldn't be more grateful God brought us together. LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."
Rumors about the couple's romance first started spreading in March 2020. E! News learned the celebrities were social distancing together, and the duo made their relationship Instagram official later that month. They then began packing on the PDA on social media, and fans started to wonder if the two were getting ready to walk down the aisle.
