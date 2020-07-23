Hand and Nail Care 101: Keep Your Hands Soft with These Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Raise your hand if your hands are drier than ever.

We're quick to pamper our face and skin, so why do our hands always get left out? With winter winds still well and truly around, plus hand sanitization at an all-time high, it's no wonder our fingers and nails are dry and damaged.

"It's a catch 22—we need to use soap and water to wash our hands to effectively remove dirt and germs, but in doing so, we are also irritating our skin and removing natural oils that are there to protect our skin," says dermatologist Tiffany J. Libby.

If your precious paws have seen better days, or you just want to treat your nails without further damage, we've got the recommendations for you. From nail polish that nourishes, to sweet relief for cracked hands and creams that smell divine, read on to discover your next hand holy grail.