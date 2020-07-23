Bad Girls Club Star Demitra "Mimi" Roche Dead at 34

Bad Girls Club star Demitra "Mimi" Roche has passed away at the age of 34.
Music executive Vince Valholla confirmed news of her death on social media on Wednesday, July 22, writing, "I'm at a loss for words. Don't know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I'm heartbroken by the news of her passing. I'm thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones. There's probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul."
Roche joined Valholla's eponymous Miami-based company Valholla Entertainment in 2011, where she served as the vice president of A&R.
Fans of the Oxygen reality TV series will remember Roche from season 8 of Bad Girls Club, which aired in 2012. She was nicknamed "The Miami Maverick."
Boche's cause of death was not immediately known, however a friend of the former reality TV personality said she had recently celebrated her 34th birthday.
"Rest Easy baby girl Demitra Roche," Ashley Colon wrote on Facebook. "I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight tell them you love them as life is clearly way to short. Some of you may know her from Bad Girls Club but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant￼ energy so full of life. Gone [too] soon."
According to another tweet shared by Valholla, Roche's death came "out of the blue."