Brandi Glanville Shocks RHOBH Ladies With Claims About Denise Richards in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Brandi Glanville is making waves in Beverly Hills.

In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi shocks Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp with claims about Denise Richards during a chat at Kyle's house with Kim Richards by her side.

The clip begins with Brandi issuing a warning to the ladies: "I just think you guys need to be careful with her because she's not who she pretends to be."

If you think that sounds ominous, just wait.

Kim then starts to explain that Denise "did something to Brandi..." but stops after a stern look from her friend, prompting Kim to tell her, "I won't. It's your thing."

"I don't wanna go, like, totally into it, but what you see is not what you get," Brandi says.