Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Recall Their Instant Chemistry in First Joint Interview

Love at first sight doesn't just happen in the movies.
Just a few weeks after Megan Fox confirmed her romance with Machine Gun Kelly, Hollywood's hot new couple is opening up about their chemistry that was undeniable from the very beginning.
In Wednesday's new episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, the famous pair recalled their early days on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass where they knew something special was forming.
"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps everyday I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Machine Gun Kelly shared. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
Megan continued, "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
According to Megan, she invited Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) into her trailer for lunch where she asked him "900,000" questions. "I went deep right away," she joked.
And soon after, it became clear to those around the pair that these two had something special.
"I knew there was a chemistry but I didn't know anything on a personal level. When I was watching you guys, it was very captivating," director Randall Emmett shared on the podcast. "The chemistry that was going on was very magical."
He continued, "Clearly you're meant to be. There was energy coming out of every moment of those scenes, but we weren't shooting a romantic love story. We were shooting a tough scene."
Megan's new romance comes after she split from Brian Austin Green. The actor would confirm the breakup in an episode of his podcast.
"She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship," he explained. "I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me. I know that, like, as far as a family, like, what we've built, it's really cool and it's really special."
Today, Brian continues spending time with model Tina Louise as Megan waits for her latest project to hit the big screen.
"I think the energy is so intense that it had to be paced," Megan teased about her scenes with Machine Gun Kelly in the movie that has yet to announce a release date. "It would have exploded. We had to take the time."