How Michael Phelps Built His Adorable, Winning Family

Right now, we should be gearing up to watch the Parade of Nations, dissecting what we do and don't like about the American uniforms and predicting who exactly would be the breakout star of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But COVID-19 had other ideas.

The 2016 games gave us four-time gold medalist Simone Biles and the rest of gymnastic's final five. Also, swimmers Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, superhuman sprinter Usain Bolt and Tonga's shirtless and well-oiled flag bearer.

But if we had to name just one person the world couldn't stop talking about four summers ago, well, we're kind of partial to Boomer Phelps. The firstborn son of the world's most decorated Olympian put on a master class in cuteness as he and mom Nicole Phelps watched Dad Michael Phelps compete. And cameras couldn't stop panning over to his smushy adorableness and oversize noise-canceling headphones. The then-3-month-old—who has an impressive 623,000 followers on Instagram—was suddenly everyone's favorite celeb, even sitting for an interview on the Today show.