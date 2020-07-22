Andy Cohen Says Sarah Jessica Parker Was "Horrified" By His Sex and the City Audition

Not even BFF Sarah Jessica Parker could land Andy Cohen a speaking role on Sex and the City.

In this exclusive clip from Quibi's The Andy Cohen Diaries, the Watch What Happens Live host recounts his attempt at landing a part on the hit HBO show.

"Years ago, I used to beg Sarah Jessica to let me run Sex and the City lines with her," the Bravo personality recalls. "I'd even finagled an audition for a party planner role on Sex and the City."

Unfortunately for Andy, his audition was unimpressive, to say the least.

"I'll never forget the looks of horror on Sarah Jessica and Hickey's faces when I tried to act out a scene for them," he continues. "I didn't get the part."

However, as eagle-eyed fans may have noticed, Andy did appear in two episodes of SATC. He adds, "I did play shirtless guy next to Carrie in gay bar in season 4 and Barneys shoe salesman in season 6."