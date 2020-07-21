Hilary Duff Reveals What It's Really Like Social Distancing With Her Husband and Kids

One of these changes has been tackling homeschooling. "When school was ending, then I started panicking and I was like, 'How am I going to keep my son entertained all day, you know? Like, now what?'" she recalls.

However, Duff has found multiple ways to keep the kids busy. "We are doing good," she continues. "We've created obstacle courses in the backyard with hula hoops and pool floats, and we play a lot of Monopoly and we play like crazy. So, we are doing all right."

She also says it's been great to have some extra family time. "My kids, it was different having them so far apart," she says, "and it's been a beautiful thing to watch my son play with my daughter every day and, like, actually want to, you know? I was worried that they wouldn't have anything in common, but he's so good to her and she's obsessed with him. So, that's been a bonus. I'm not working and as tired as I get by them by the end of the day....there's so many moments where I feel so grateful to watch their bond and have uninterrupted family time."