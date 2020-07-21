WeWoreWhat's Danielle Bernstein Addresses Claim She Copied Design From Mask Brand

After being accused of copying a fellow brand, WeWoreWhat's Danielle Bernstein has shared her side of the story.

On Tuesday, the influencer took to social media to address a recent claim over her brand's newly debuted face masks. A day earlier, she had showed samples of the masks on her Instagram Story, revealing them as linen face covers each adorned with a chain—similar in style to that of a sunglasses chain—that will be available for purchase next week. However, that same day, famed Instagram account Diet Prada called out Bernstein for selling masks with a similar chain feature to those of By Second Wind.

Diet Prada quipped in the caption of their post, "It's a cute idea— and she appears to have lifted it directly from @bysecondwind , who began offering masks June 1st. On June 29, Danielle reached out to the brand via DM, and hustled some free masks. On July 2, she messaged again with a heads up... she was launching her own masks. Don't worry, though, according to Danielle they're not a copy!"

The Diet Prada Instagram post also featured screenshots of alleged Instagram direct messages between Bernstein and By Second Wind. One screenshot showed Bernstein sharing an address with By Second Wind on June 29 and describing which masks she wanted them to send her. In a second screenshot, Bernstein wrote on July 2, "Babe I thought I should let you know I'm also making masks with a detachable chain – similar to the sunglass chains I own – didn't want you to think I'm copying you!"

She added, "Still so excited for yours! Masks are a different shape too."