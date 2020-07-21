Kanye WestShop E!VideosPhotos

Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Music in Moving Tribute to Glee Star

Heather Morris has shared a beautiful tribute to her friend and former Glee co-star, Naya Rivera. See the dancer's video below.
By Jess Cohen Jul 21, 2020 6:23 PMTags
DeathGleeNaya RiveraHeather MorrisCelebrities
Naya Rivera, Heather MorrisTrae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Heather Morris has shared a beautiful tribute to Naya Rivera, one week after the Glee star's death was confirmed by authorities.

Taking to her Instagram, Morris penned a deeply personal message about mourning the loss of her friend. "Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I've felt it's hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you're not honoring that person or you're forgetting about them," the 33-year-old star wrote. Morris also noted that her husband, Taylor Hubbell, reminded her that honoring someone "can mean you're enjoying your life FOR them."

Continuing on in her post, Morris shared, "I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me."

photos
Naya Rivera's Best Glee Performances

Morris went on to say that she's celebrating her 1 million milestone in a tribute to Rivera with her "music and her voice that will forever be my favorite."

Alongside her note to followers, Morris shared a video of herself doing an interpretive dance to Rivera's song, "Radio Silence."

Trending Stories

1

How Chris Cornell's Children Continue to Honor Their Father

2

Billie Eilish Shares Reaction to Britney Spears Dancing to Her Music

3

Danielle Bernstein Addresses Claim She Copied Design From Mask Brand

There has been an outpouring of messages honoring Rivera in the last two weeks following her disappearance and tragic death, including many touching tributes from Morris. In a recent post, Morris wrote that she's doing something every day to "honor" Rivera's strength.

Related: Naya Rivera's Cause of Death Revealed

The 33-year-old, who captured the hearts of fans around the world in her role of Santana Lopez on Glee, went missing on July 8 while out boating with her 4-year-old son Josey at California's Lake Piru.

On July 13, Rivera was confirmed dead after authorities found a body at the California lake where she had gone missing. A day later, an autopsy confirmed the body's identity and the Ventura County Medical Examiner determined Rivera's cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death is accident. 

Trending Stories

1

How Chris Cornell's Children Continue to Honor Their Father

2

Billie Eilish Shares Reaction to Britney Spears Dancing to Her Music

3

Danielle Bernstein Addresses Claim She Copied Design From Mask Brand

4

Meet Alyssa Nakken: The Inspiring Coach Who Just Made MLB History

5

Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Music in Moving Tribute